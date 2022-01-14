2023 : Over 50 Groups Declare Support For Governor Umahi, Welcome Him To Ebonyi State After Visit To Buhari

Published:

Over fifty groups on Thursday staged a solidarity welcome for the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Nweze Umahi during his return from Abuja after informing President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest for President of Nigeria in 2023.





The groups in their numbers converged at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu to receive the Governor on arrival from Abuja.





Addressing the mammoth crowd at a grand reception in his honour at the Christian Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki, Governor Umahi thanked the gathering for the show of love and solidarity to his candidature.





"Let me first thank God for his mercies who took us to Abuja and brought us back with testimonies, I was happily embarrassed at the reception in Enugu, the last time we had that kind of crowd in Enugu was when Ojukwu was welcomed back from exile, it was awesome and I commend the organizers."





Governor Umahi who observed that his Victory would be decided by God, charged Ministers of God and all lovers of goodwill to join him in prayers for the will of God to prevail.





"Power and might belong to God, by strength shall no man prevail and I think that we will get there just by praising God and trusting God.





"Not only that I found peace but I didn't know the number of Leaders of this Country, the youths, the men that have been waiting for this outing.





"I can see that we are fully ready for the next assignment of God, so, what we have that many may not have is that we have God and we have prayers, it is time for prayers, people have various altars but we have God Almighty.





"What happened in Ebonyi State is what no man will take the credit, it is all to God for I believe that God sent us all to prepare the way. Let nobody's heart fail him for the battle is of God, whoever God has called, he has predestined the deliverance.





"I want to appeal to you to allow God to fight our battle by not provoking people, other aspirants may be more qualified than myself but remember I am David."





He expressed hope that his Presidency would replicate his sterling heights in Ebonyi State at the National level if he emerges victorious in 2023.





"What we did in Ebonyi State, we can replicate in the National level, we just need the like of King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu in each region of the country and the world will be coming to Nigeria. Nigeria is a possibility.





"I know Mr. President, I know his heart on Nigeria and Ebonyi State, if God's will, I will fight the corruption of this nation to a standstill, it is a time to repent and build a future for our Children and Grand Children, it is about turning away from self."





He announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would be visiting Ebonyi State to commission some completed projects in March, assuring that the visit would be historic and worthwhile.





"Let me announce that I went and I saw the father of the Nation and Leader of APC, the President will be coming to Ebonyi State by March and it is going to be a historic visit and Ebonyi State will not remain the same after the visit."





"Before the 31st of this month, we will do a declaration of our Presidency in Ebonyi State.





"I also spoke to our father about the insecurity in South East and I thanked him for receiving Mbazulike Amechi who went to speak with him on the security situation, I reechoed that political solution is the desire of Leaders of South East and Leaders of South East should initiate that provided there are no further hate speeches, and let no region be afraid of the Presidency of an Igbo man, no Igbo man who becomes president would not work for the unity of Nigeria because we have investments across Nigeria."





Governor Umahi while maintaining that Ndigbo would fare better under a united Nigeria, called on Leaders of the South East to close ranks with the Presidency for a political solution to insecurity problems in the Zone.





"We believe in equitable and just Nigeria, we don't want Biafra, so we need a lot of prayers.





“Let me tell you that the Ebonyi projects in my hand will never be delayed because that is my first calling, the Ebonyi project would be anchored properly.





The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Francis Nwifuru assured Governor Umahi of the continued support of the people of the State in the new political movement.





"Your Excellency, as the good people of Ebonyi State, we are standing very strong. Your Excellency, we are proud of you, we are not afraid of whether you will deliver because of how you have delivered in this State, many people in the past were not proud that they are from Ebonyi State but today, we are proud to say we are from Ebonyi State, we are very grateful to you for making yourself available to save us."





The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Emegha commended Governor Umahi for listening to the voice of reason through the much-expected declaration.





"Your Excellency, I must do justice to your arrival, first is to thank God Almighty who led you to Abuja and brought you back.





" I also want to thank God Almighty for the courage to answer the call, the joy is not only in Ebonyi, it is all over Enugu, Imo, Abia, and Anambra because Your Excellency has agreed to declare. It is not your battle, it is of the Lord, you have made Ebonyians and IGBOS proud, you are a marketable commodity, thank you for making us proud."





The Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cletus Ofoke, and the Chairman of Elders Council, Chief Ben Okah, the Chairman of Founding Fathers Forum, Chief Francis Orji said Governor Umahi's declaration has galvanized the entire Nation and expressed hope of his Victory in the polls.





"Your Excellency for us in Executive Council, we are not surprised. What you have done in the State and what you have done in the South East speak volume and we are sure of Your Excellency' Victory"





In their goodwill messages, the State Youth Leader of APC, Mr. Ogbonnaya Alo, the Chairman of ALGON and Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Princess Nkechinyere Iyioku, the National President of Akubaruoha Youth Assembly, Honourable Mark Onu thanked the Governor for the boldness and pledged to support him till victory is assured.









