2023: North Yet To Complete Presidency Seat ... Raymond Dokpesi

Published:

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has charged candidates from the South-East, South-South and South-West to shelve ambitions of contesting for presidency in 2023 in line with true zoning.

According to him, the tenure of the North for the seat is yet to be completed.

Atiku represented by the Chairman, Technical Committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar presidential ambition, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, stated this on Thursday when he paid a thank you visit/consultation to actualize the presidential ambition of the former vice president to Ebonyi People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the South has had a presidential position for 16 years from 1999 and 2007 and from 2009 and 2015, adding that naturally, the North should produce the next president of the country in 2023 in line with the rotational presidency in the country.

He however emphasized that those clamouring for the southern presidency were doing so for their selfish interests and not for the interest of the south.

“The south had the presidency from 1999-2007 and again from 2009-2015. The tenure of the North is not yet expired, once it is expired, the south will produce the President, the south-east in particular. All those clamouring for the Presidency to come to the south in 2023 are not asking for it because of the south, they are asking it for their own particular interest and the zone they come from.

Share This