Who Is Who Honor FRSC Boss Oyeyemi At Son's One In Town Wedding In Lagos (Pictures & Videos)

Babayemi is the son of the Corps Marshal of FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi Mni and his lovely wife
The event was jam packed with Nigerians and foreigners alike from all walks of life
The event which started with the wedding of the couple , later reached a crescendo with a reception which many have described as one of the weddings of the year in organization and attendance
In attendance were so many dignitaries
All the top management team of the FRSC were in full attendance
They include DCMs , ACMs and Sector Commanders of most of the Commands
There were also top officers from other sister agencies like the Nigerian Army , Airforce, Navy , DSS , Police and Civil Defence
Others were top business executives , politicians including Delta State Governor who was represented by his SSG .
Also in attendance were some of the past Corps Marshals of FRSC including Dr Olu Agunloye as well as other retired to officers of the Corps as well as echelons of the Special Marshals Unit led by its current National Coordinator
The media and showbiz industry were equally represented by three of its top Celebrity Marshals , media guru Chief Bisi Olatilo, Africa's foremost actor Kanayo O Kanayo as well as the Coordinator of the Unit Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( CKN ).
Dr Boboye Oyeyemi in an exclusive interview with CKN News expressed his happiness at the turn out of the event
He thanked God that their son has come of age and being able to find a worthy lady as a wife
According to him ,it is the prayer of every parent to see their children get married during their life time.
He pray God to bless their union and to give them a peaceful home.
He also used the medium to thank all those that came to honor the family at their joyous moment
