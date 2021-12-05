Who Is Who Honor FRSC Boss Oyeyemi At Son's One In Town Wedding In Lagos (Pictures & Videos)

Published:





10 Degree Event Centre Ikeja Lagos was a beehive of activities on Staurday 4th December 2021 as the who is who in the Nigerian society came to witness the wedding ceremony of Mr Babayemi Michael Oyeyemi and his heartthrob Jouan Adejoke Ogunnaike

Babayemi is the son of the Corps Marshal of FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi Mni and his lovely wife

The event was jam packed with Nigerians and foreigners alike from all walks of life

The event which started with the wedding of the couple , later reached a crescendo with a reception which many have described as one of the weddings of the year in organization and attendance

In attendance were so many dignitaries





All the top management team of the FRSC were in full attendance

They include DCMs , ACMs and Sector Commanders of most of the Commands

There were also top officers from other sister agencies like the Nigerian Army , Airforce, Navy , DSS , Police and Civil Defence

Others were top business executives , politicians including Delta State Governor who was represented by his SSG .





Also in attendance were some of the past Corps Marshals of FRSC including Dr Olu Agunloye as well as other retired to officers of the Corps as well as echelons of the Special Marshals Unit led by its current National Coordinator

The media and showbiz industry were equally represented by three of its top Celebrity Marshals , media guru Chief Bisi Olatilo, Africa's foremost actor Kanayo O Kanayo as well as the Coordinator of the Unit Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( CKN ).

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi in an exclusive interview with CKN News expressed his happiness at the turn out of the event

He thanked God that their son has come of age and being able to find a worthy lady as a wife

According to him ,it is the prayer of every parent to see their children get married during their life time.

He pray God to bless their union and to give them a peaceful home.

He also used the medium to thank all those that came to honor the family at their joyous moment

Videos





Share This