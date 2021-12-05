Has The Chicken Come To Roost For Enugu Ex-Commissioner, Victor Nnam? ...By Kenechi Ogwu

Published:

Once upon a time, there was one Dr (Pastor) Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam. He was said to be a vibrant young man with a doctorate degree in Surveying. He was a University don and also a pastor. Sometime in 2019 he was appointed a Commissioner in Enugu State.

The appointment was applauded and seen by many as putting a square peg in a square hole.

But alas and disappointedly, Nnam instead of living up to expectations took to get-rich-quick syndrome, breach of trust and abuse of office.

From massive and illegal grabbing of people's lands , to revocation of lands without due process. These lands include the ones belonging to members of National Union of Local Government Employees ( NULGE) which they have bought over the years.

Dr. Nnam's name and that of his surrogates rang bell in negativity.

He was petitioned against by the affected persons and victims of his malfeasance to the security agents.

Seeing that the security agents have moved into action and that his game was up, Dr. Nnam preemptively and hurriedly left office. His usual modus operandi for those who know him well.

He put up a three paragraphs letter on social media platforms to justify his afterthought exit from office and to cover up his misdeeds. He was quickly immortalized and hailed by the gullibles, hailers and uninformed media e-rats as an upright man.

He hired media consultants to launder his image albeit unsuccessfully.He was exuberantly pontificating and grandstanding.

Not too long his successor, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, took over office his shocking and criminal misdeeds were further exposed. The NULGE land and others he revoked and cornered for himself using proxies were recovered and returned to the rightful owners by the State government.

For being unable to transparently account for his actions despite being given the opportunity, Nnam landed himself in the prison custody on Friday December 3, 2021.

This was after his arraignment at Federal High Court, Enugu and his failure to meet the bail conditions.

He was arraigned on 10-count charges before Honourable Justice I. N. Buba of the Federal High Court Enugu.

The charges includes that Surveyor Victor Nnam through false pretence and with intent to defraud did obtain Obeagu/Amechi Awkunanaw land, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance fee fraud and other related offences Act, Cap A6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and punishable under the same section of the act.

Now that the chicken has come to roost for Nnam, where are his hailers, cohorts, social media irritants and sponsors, who once described him as a saint and upright man?

What will they call him now, Pastor, Dr, fraudster or criminal or victim? Well, time will tell and lesson will be learnt.

