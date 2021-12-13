Veteran Nollywood Director Fidelis Duker, Wife Survives Car Accident In Lagos

Published:

Veteran movie Director and Producer Fidelis Duker and his wife who were involved in a car crash last night in Lagos

The amiable couple had their car flipped several times before resting on a culvet

They were rushed to the hospital where they are now recuperating by colleagues in the industry namely Paul Obazele, Emeka Ossai and Felix Duke

The incident happened between National Stadium Surulere and Alaka as they were heading Lekki

Fidelis Duker the owner of FAD FM Calabar in an exclusive interview with CKN News thanked God for preserving their lives

Most of their colleagues in the industry have been trooping down to rejoice with them

