Senator Sani Meets With Voluntary Organisations In Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone

Senator Uba Sani has met critical stakeholders as he continue in his consultation towards his next move in politics

This was his post on his meeting with voluntary organisations

"Today was the turn of voluntary organizations in my ongoing strategic engagements with critical stakeholders in Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone. I held separate meetings with National and Kaduna State officials of JIBWIS First Aid Group, and a select group of innovative and resourceful individuals who organized themselves into a group with the sole objective of promoting my brand of politics, publicizing my activities and achievements and effectively mobilizing to ensure APC's continued electoral success.





My discussion with JIBWIS centred on fashioning robust strategies to improve its effectiveness in carrying out its humanitarian activities. The leading Aid Group commended my efforts in infrastructural and human capital development in Kaduna Central Senatorial District. I assured them of my continued support.





I charged the select group passionately promoting my activities to go to the grassroots and massively mobilize our people, especially the youths, to take advantage of the continuous voter registration exercise to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in order to exercise their civic franchise in future elections. I also assured them of my total support as they refine their strategies and push harder in furtherance of our developmental and electoral objectives.

