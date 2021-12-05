UK Bans Flights From Nigeria Over Omicron Variant

Published:

The United Kingdom has banned flights from Nigeria over the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus starting Monday, December 6.





In a statement via his verified Twitter handle, the UK Secretary of State for Health, Sajid Javid wrote that only residents and citizens of the UK and Ireland travelling from Nigeria would be allowed entry into the region.





He wrote, “In light of the most recent data we are taking further action to slow the incursion of the Omicron variant.





“From 4 am Monday, only UK/Irish citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility.”





On Wednesday, Nigeria confirmed its first cases of the Omicron variant, linked to travellers from South Africa.





Since the first three were announced, Nigeria has not reported any new cases of the variant of concern.





Meanwhile, the health secretary stated that travellers from countries on the UK’s Red List would only be required to take a test before they arrive in the country.





“And from 4 am Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status,” Javid added.

