The Pitch Awards Founder Shina Phillips, Others To Receive 2021 Sportivation Media Awards

All is set for the 2021 edition of Sportivation Media Awards which is billed to hold in Nigeria's entertainment and showbiz capital, Lagos, on Saturday, December 18, 2021.





Organised by Sportivation Media, a sports media, events and broadcast outfit, the award recognises and celebrates sports personalities in Nigeria and beyond for their spectacular and exceptional performance in chosen sporting endeavour and contributions to the sport.





The CEO of Sportivation Media International, Mr. Taiwo Ibrahim leads the young and enterprising company with a team of enthusiastic and creative sports journalists, broadcasters, and professionals.





This year's edition will honour six remarkable individuals who have left footnotes in the sporting world with different award categories: Sports Personality of the Year Award, Diaspora Award, Administrator of the Year Award, Special Recognition Award for Innovation, Special Recognition Award for Service to Women Football, Special Recognition Award for Contribution to Sports and Youth Development.





Masai Ujiri, the first African-born general manager of a professional sports team in America (Denver Nuggets, NBA, 2013) and first president of an NBA Team (Toronto Raports) to be born by African parents, will be presented with the Sports Personality of the Year.





Also to be awarded is Barrister Paul Edeh, the President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation, a foundation that has used sports in empowering the girl-child over the years. The RSDF is also the sole sponsor of the biggest Women Football Pre-season Championship in the whole of Africa (The Flying Officers Cup).









Mr Shina Philips, is the Chairman of Matchmakers Consult Group, an organisation that has been hosting the biggest Sports Award in Nigeria (The Pitch Awards) since 2013.





Mr Marcellinus Anyanwu, a former Arsenal Soccer School Coach in Dubai, He has also helped Nigerian players with scholarship opportunities abroad.





Mr Chika Valentine, a Nigerian Coach based in India and highly recommended for his contribution to football in the east Asian nation.





Samuel Dosunmu, is being rewarded for his uprightness and great support to the brand (Sportivation Media).





Speaking on the 2021 award, the Organiser, Taiwo Ibrahim said: "the Sportivation Media Awards is aimed at rewarding excellence in the sports sector, we have diligently selected the recipients based on their contributions to youth development through sports.





"The choice of Masai Ujiri was easy because of his feat in basketball in Nigeria and Africa where he is currently on a mission to build 100 basketball courts across the continent through his 'Giants of Africa' NGO.





"Barrister Paul Edeh, has also contributed a lot to the development of women football in Nigeria; a staunch supporter of the girl child.





"Mr Shina Philips has continued to defy the odds by organising the Nigerian Ptich Awards since 2013.





"Mr Marcellinus Anyanwu, a former Arsenal Soccer School Coach in Dubai, has been flying Nigeria's flag very high in the oil rich country; he has also helped Nigerian players with scholarship opportunities.





"Mr Chika Valentine, a Nigerian coach based in India, is highly commended for his contributions to football in the east Asian nation and also gives opportunities to Nigerian players to study and play football in the country."





The prestigious event will hold at the SWAN hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday, the 18th of December 2021.

