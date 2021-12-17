Buhari Celebrates 79th Birthday In Turkey ( Pictures)

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari today celebrated his 79th birthday in far away Turkey





Here was his post on the event

"I had thought that being away from Abuja, I will escape a celebration. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here we, far away in Turkey, and I still didn’t escape.

I look forward to 2023 when I finish my tenure, to go home to take charge of my farm. Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution.

I thank the Almighty God for this day. Now the work continues! "





