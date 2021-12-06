RRS Takes Over Premises Of Embattled Dowen College

Published:

In pursuant to the sealing up of Dowen College, Lekki by the officials of Lagos State Ministry of Education yesterday, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that RRS positions its patrol vehicle at the gate of the school and monitor its surroundings.

Conveying the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who briefed the patrol team on Sunday before their deployment, encouraged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

The team is to remain in the area until further notice.

