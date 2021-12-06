Revealed: Profile Of Dr Olumide Phillips , Proprietor Of Embattled Dowen College Lagos

Dr. Olumide Phillips is the chairman, Board of Governors. Dowen College, Lagos.

He was born on July 28, 1945. He attended Methodist Boys’ High School, Lagos (1959-1963). He studied for his higher school certificate, Physics, Chemistry, and Pure and Applied Mathematics which he passed brilliantly at Igbobi College Lagos.

Olumide started his Engineering career as an apprentice with BP Oil Nigeria for 20 months before proceeding to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria September 1967 to study Mechanical Engineering , Dr. Phillips was a Mobil Scholar at the Ahmadu Bello University where he graduated with a B.Sc Hons in 1970 in Mechanical Engineering.



Dr Phillips joined Dunlop Nigeria Ikeja, where he served for six months before joining Gulf Oil Nigeria as a Petroleum Engineer in January 1971. At Gulf Oil Olumide’s was exposed to all areas of Petroleum Engineering practices including Reservoir Engineering, Production Engineering, Drilling and Well Sites Engineering and Geological and Geophysical Subsurface Studies.



In January 1973 he enrolled at Pennsylvania State University, U.S.A for his Post Graduate Studies in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering. He obtained his Masters Degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering in August 1974. He was the first recipient of a Dual title Ph.D in both Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering and Operations Research in May 1976.

