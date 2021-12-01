Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Pictures: Gov Umahi Presents 2022 Budget To House Of Assembly

Published: December 01, 2021


 Governor David Umahi, FNSE, FNSTE today presented the 2022 Appropriation  Bill and  Budget estimates in the sum of One Hundred and Forty Five Billion, Four Hundred and Ten Million, Five Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy Three Naira, Forty Nine Kobo (N145,410,597,723.49) tagged “Budget of Latter Rain” to Ebonyi State House of Assembly Chambers, Nkaliki, Ebonyi State.


The Governor was accompanied to the event several members of cabinet and aides

They were recieved by the Speaker of the House


