Buhari Receives South African President Ramaphosa At State House

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has received President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa at the State House in Abuja.

The South African President who is accompanied by a delegation of ministers and business leaders is on a state visit expected to reinforce South Africa’s bilateral relations with Nigeria as well as strengthen partnerships directed at African development and cooperation in multilateral forums.

Ramaphosa’s four-nation visit to the West Africa region, which also looks to advance trade and investment between the two countries, coincides with the 10th Session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission.

The South African President arrived in the country last night and had a private dinner with the President at the State House.

Ramaphosa’s visit to President Buhari is coming hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria.





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, had linked the cases of the variant to two passengers from South Africa.





Omicron was first identified officially in South Africa last week, but data now shows it was circulating before then and has since been detected in more than a dozen countries.





Scientists around the globe are rushing to determine if the new variant, which has significant mutations compared to previous strains, is more infectious, deadly or able to evade vaccines. That work is expected to take weeks.





In the meantime, several countries have imposed travel restrictions, mainly on flights coming from southern Africa despite warnings from the WHO that blanket travel bans would not stop the new variant’s spread.





Canada had on Tuesday extended travel ban on passengers from Nigeria.

Share This