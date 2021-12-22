Panic, As Supreme Court Hands Over Highbrow Magodo Estate To Shangisha Landlords ( Video)

Published:

Panic griped landlords and residents of highbrow Magodo area of Lagos metropolis as stern-looking policemen took over the area this afternoon to execute a Supreme Court judgment, which mandated Lagos State government to give back 549 plots to the original owners of the area, before it was “fraudulently acquired over 38 year ago”.

As the anti-riot policemen were on strategic area within the highbrow area, more than 1,000 youths, apparently recruited by the Shangisha Landlords Association, were moving from house to house making known the possession.

The inscription on each houses indicated that the court had given them possession of the land on which the houses were built.

But later the it was sold to government officials and their associates, which made the original owners through Shangisha Landlords Association approach the high court for redress.

But in disregard of the court order, the state government continued to sell the land.

Dissatisfied with the high court judgment, the government approached the Appeal Court which affirmed the judgment of the lower court on the matter.

The matter went on to the Supreme Court, which also affirmed the judgment of lower courts.

The Supreme Court judgment was handed down six years ago, but Lagos State government refused to execute the judgment.

The police storm the area at about 2.30p.m. on Tuesday, to maintain law and order while marking of the houses by a court bailiff was ongoing.

As at the time of filing this report, confusion and panic pervaded the whole area.

Many of the landlords said they bought their land from Lagos State government, adding that they were not aware of litigation on the land when they bought the land for which they were given certificate of occupancy.

