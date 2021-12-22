EFCC Arrests Man With 576 ATM Cards At Kano Airport

Published:

Barely two hours after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, secured the conviction of three smugglers who were arrested with 1,144 ATM Cards at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, the Kano Command of the Commission again arrested another suspect at the same Airport with 576 ATM Cards.





The suspect, Khalil Bashir Lawal was intercepted on Monday, December 20, 2021, by operatives of the Commission in collaboration with Nigeria Aviation Security and Nigeria Customs Service under the aegis of Special Task Force on Money Laundering.





Share This