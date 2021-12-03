OAU To Honor Femi Adesina, 59 Others @ 60th Anniversary Convocation

Published:

Obafemi Awolowo University will on Saturday 11th December 2021 honor 60 distinguished Alumnus at the 60th Anniversary convocation of the University

Amongst those to be honored is Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina

This was his post on the honor

"OAU HONORS 60 FORMER STUDENTS AT 60. GLAD TO BE IN THE NUMBER

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, will honour 60 graduates of the institution, to mark the 60th Anniversary of the great citadel of learning.

Glad to get a personal letter from the 11th Vice Chancellor, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, informing me that I am one of the 60 to be honored with the Distinguished Great Ife Alumnus Award.

Who, me? Yes, me o. Common, simple, ordinary me, being invested with such award of honor.

All praise and thanks to our God who has considered me worthy. I am in the number saved by grace. I am also in the number being honored by Great Ife, an institution I graduated from 35 years ago. It can only be God.

Great Ife, as our university is popularly called, is a leading institution of higher learning, research, and training in Africa. I am proud to belong to the only Great Ife in the universe. Any other one is a counterfeit.

G-R-E-A-T-T-T-T."

