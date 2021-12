Published:

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure the capital of Ondo State on Friday set aside the judgment of the Ondo state high court that sentenced the founder of the Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Alfa Babatunde to life imprisonment.

It will be recalled that a high court sitting in Akure on Tuesday, 6th October 2020, sentenced Babatunde Alfa to life imprisonment in the case of a child that went missing, Gold Kolawole in his church last year.

