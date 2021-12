Published:

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC, has arraigned one Shagbaor Jeremiah before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, on a four count charge for allegedly obtaining Forty Two Million Naira (N42,000,000.00) by false pretence.





The defendant allegedly used an unregistered investment company, Monipoint Morsha Finance Limited, to defraud subscribers who were promised 1% daily returns on every N1000 invested. For details of this and other stories,

Share This