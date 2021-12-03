Alleged $111.5m Fraud: Court Grants Accused N10m Bail

Published:

The trial of one Stanley Okafor and Larbrador Shipping Services Limited before Justice O.A. Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos for an alleged $111,500,000 fraud continued on December 2, 2021, with the trial judge granting him bail in the sum of N10million and adjourning till Jan 31, 2022 for continuation of trial.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, November 26, 2021, arraigned the defendants on a 12-count charge bordering on possession of false documents, forgery, attempt to obtain by false pretence, and using as genuine a false document contrary to Section 364 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.









