Man Arraigned For N12m Contract Scam In Makurdi

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Benjamin Bem Bura before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court, sitting in Makurdi, Benue State on a two count charge of obtaining Twelve Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N12,500,000.00) by false pretence.





The defendant allegedly obtained the sum from the victim to finance a contract he purportedly got from Benue State University, Makurdi, on the condition that he would return the money with 30% interest upon completion of the contract which he failed to honour.

