EFCC Arraigns Man Who Concealed 2,863 ATM Cards In Noodles At Lagos Airport

Published:

The Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ECC, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, arraigned one Ishaq Abubakar before Justice P. O. Lifu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on an 11-count charge bordering on cybercrimes.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, on August 22, 2020 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on his way to Dubai with 2,863 Automated Teller Machine, (ATM) cards and four Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards carefully concealed in parks of Noodles.

He was subsequently handed over to the EFCC on Thursday, September 10, 2020 by the Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, NCS, Abudulmumuni Bako, for further investigation and prosecution.

