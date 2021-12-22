Nigeria Army Releases List Of Newly Promoted Generals

The Nigerian Armed Forces has announced the promotion of Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko to the rank of Major-General





234 other personnel in the military were also promoted.









The promotion came barely one week after rife insinuations that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, asked not less than 50 Generals in the military to proceed on forceful retirement.

Daily Trust reports that the promotions were released last night after the sitting of the Army Council, Navy council and the Air Council respectively, held at the Ministry of Defence with the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd) as presiding chairman.





In the latest promotion, our correspondent gathered that the Nigerian Army promoted 36 officers to the ranks of Major-Generals from Brigadier-Generals, while 76 Colonels were promoted to Brigadier Generals.





The Nigerian Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores, while the Nigerian Air Force promoted 30 new Air Vice Marshals from Air Commodores and 36 Group Captains to Air Commodores.

Below are the names of the newly promoted officers:





Newly promoted Major Generals:





CU Onwunle,





M Dan madam,





OJ Akpor,





HT Wesley





UT Musa





AA Eyitayo





V Ebhaleme





LT Omoniyi





MNB Mamman





NU Muktar





A Adamu





DI Salihu





SA Akesobe





KA Isoni





HT Dada





AS Chinade





AA Ariyibi





W Shaibu





AA Adeyinka





BA Alabi





OT Olatoye





JH Abdussalam





ST Shafaru





PP Malla





BY Baffa





TE Gagariga





GM Mutkut





MT Durowaiye





JD Omali





J Mohammed





ZL Abubakar





ES Buba





JAL Jimoh





BE Onyeuko





JG Mohammed and EC Ekwesi





Those promoted from Colonels to Brigadier Generals are:





O Adegbe





AA Babalola





NN Orok





K Abdulkarim





VE Cletus





OA Aminu





GO Olorunyomi





MS Adamu





C Ogbuabo





JO Are





SA Adeyemo





AA Tawasimi





AT Lawal





BMG Martins





MJ Gambo





OO Olutunde





ML Abubakar





MU Ikobah





OO Yakubu





PK Zawaya





DR Dantani





BO Amakor





JH Bawa





EU Effiong





NA Mohammed





JO Ememe





DJ Abdulllahi





JU Gombe





J Ibrahim





MO Agi





CA Baushe





MY Lawal





RS Omolori





OO Obolo





OA Obasanjo





TJ Mackintosh





UC Ezeh





N Mbaka





T Ahmed





MO Ibrahim





BO Omopariola





UV Unachukwu





OM Oyekola





OAO Ojo





NN Rume





M Isah





AS Maikano





MI Falana





AD Abubakar





SS Diwa





D Umaru





A Mohammed





MK Sanda





HI Dasuki





S Ahmed





JA Ifeanyi





UA Lawal





YO Zubair





EA Koleoso





OJ Majebi





OA Ochagwuba





EC Emere





SM Dagari





AD Isa





I Tanko





A Jimoh





SI Said





AO Solarin





H Mohammed





JB Ibrahim





A Abdulkarim





II Adamu





A Iliyasu A Baningo





S Umaru





AA Ahmed





The newly-promoted Rear Admirals in the Nigerian Navy include AA Olugbode, former director Naval information, CF Azike, I Zilani, AD Bingel, KC Ezete, LC Izu, EI Ogalla, HUF Kaoje, SA Akinwande, USAChugali, EO Ferreira, B. Mohammed, MG Oamen, AM Ibrahim, A Ahmed, JN MAMMAN, PK Zakaria, AAO Orederu, H Ibrahim, SJ Oyegbade, SA Lawal.

The newly promoted Captains to Commodores in the Nigerian Navy are SA BAWA, ME EJUMABONE, MM EPELLE, GPZ ADO, OO FADAHUNSI, M FAKROGHA, PE METEKE, PP NIMMYEL, NS LAKAN, SM AHMED, ST LENGAYA, RT OLADEJO, MS OLUKOYA, AO OJO, OA AKINBAMI, HJ ARUOMAREN, CA ISAH, AO OJEBODE, BO ONALO, A ORIDE, MB SALISU, BM SULE, AA UMAR, BH SABO, ZS SULEIMAN IG IKONNE, SI MOHAMMED, CA OBIKA, OA OSHATUNBERU, JK ADEDEJI, OD NNATU, I PEPPLE, JE ADEDEJI and UM BUGAJE, MA ADETUNJI.





Those promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal in the Nigerian Air Force include PN Amadi, NN Anababa, A Abdulkadir, AV Ndace, UK Abdulahi, EE Effiom, IM Etukudo, AY Abdulahi, SK Aneke, NI Ilo, AH Amensilola, EO Ebiowei, MM Onyebashi, EO Shobande, S Olatunde, FO Edosa, AH Shinkafi, BR Mamman, HA Adebowale, AH Bakari, EF Batnah, AK Ademuwagun, LI Oluwatoyin, TZ Dauda, OS Ogunsina, NV Aguiyi, AT Marquis and OO Ogunmola.