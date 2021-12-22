Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Nigeria Army Releases List Of Newly Promoted Generals

Published: December 22, 2021


 

The Nigerian Armed Forces has announced the promotion of Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko to the rank of Major-General

234 other personnel in the military were also promoted.


The promotion came barely one week after rife insinuations that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, asked not less than 50 Generals in the military to proceed on forceful retirement.
Daily Trust reports that the promotions were released last night after the sitting of the Army Council, Navy council and the Air Council respectively, held at the Ministry of Defence with the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd) as presiding chairman.

In the latest promotion, our correspondent gathered that the Nigerian Army promoted 36 officers to the ranks of Major-Generals from Brigadier-Generals, while 76 Colonels were promoted to Brigadier Generals.

The Nigerian Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores, while the Nigerian Air Force promoted 30 new Air Vice Marshals from Air Commodores and 36 Group Captains to Air Commodores.
Below are the names of the newly promoted officers:

Newly promoted Major Generals:

CU Onwunle,

M Dan madam,

OJ Akpor,

HT Wesley

UT Musa

AA Eyitayo

V Ebhaleme

LT Omoniyi

MNB Mamman

NU Muktar

A Adamu

DI Salihu

SA Akesobe

KA Isoni

HT Dada

AS Chinade

AA Ariyibi

W Shaibu

AA Adeyinka

BA Alabi

OT Olatoye

JH Abdussalam

ST Shafaru

PP Malla

BY Baffa

TE Gagariga

GM Mutkut

MT Durowaiye

JD Omali

J Mohammed

ZL Abubakar

ES Buba

JAL Jimoh

BE Onyeuko

JG Mohammed and EC Ekwesi

Those promoted from Colonels to Brigadier Generals are:

O Adegbe

AA Babalola

NN Orok

K Abdulkarim

VE Cletus

OA Aminu

GO Olorunyomi

MS Adamu

C Ogbuabo

JO Are

SA Adeyemo

AA Tawasimi

AT Lawal

BMG Martins

MJ Gambo

OO Olutunde

ML Abubakar

MU Ikobah

OO Yakubu

PK Zawaya

DR Dantani

BO Amakor

JH Bawa

EU Effiong

NA Mohammed

JO Ememe

DJ Abdulllahi

JU Gombe

J Ibrahim

MO Agi

CA Baushe

MY Lawal

RS Omolori

OO Obolo

OA Obasanjo

TJ Mackintosh

UC Ezeh

N Mbaka

T Ahmed

MO Ibrahim

BO Omopariola

UV Unachukwu

OM Oyekola

OAO Ojo

NN Rume

M Isah

AS Maikano

MI Falana

AD Abubakar

SS Diwa

D Umaru

A Mohammed

MK Sanda

HI Dasuki

S Ahmed

JA Ifeanyi

UA Lawal

YO Zubair

EA Koleoso

OJ Majebi

OA Ochagwuba

EC Emere

SM Dagari

AD Isa

I Tanko

A Jimoh

SI Said

AO Solarin

H Mohammed

JB Ibrahim

A Abdulkarim

II Adamu

A Iliyasu A Baningo

S Umaru

AA Ahmed

The newly-promoted Rear Admirals in the Nigerian Navy include AA Olugbode, former director Naval information, CF Azike, I Zilani, AD Bingel, KC Ezete, LC Izu, EI Ogalla, HUF Kaoje, SA Akinwande, USAChugali, EO Ferreira, B. Mohammed, MG Oamen, AM Ibrahim, A Ahmed, JN MAMMAN, PK Zakaria, AAO Orederu, H Ibrahim, SJ Oyegbade, SA Lawal.
The newly promoted Captains to Commodores in the Nigerian Navy are SA BAWA, ME EJUMABONE, MM EPELLE, GPZ ADO, OO FADAHUNSI, M FAKROGHA, PE METEKE, PP NIMMYEL, NS LAKAN, SM AHMED, ST LENGAYA, RT OLADEJO, MS OLUKOYA, AO OJO, OA AKINBAMI, HJ ARUOMAREN, CA ISAH, AO OJEBODE, BO ONALO, A ORIDE, MB SALISU, BM SULE, AA UMAR, BH SABO, ZS SULEIMAN IG IKONNE, SI MOHAMMED, CA OBIKA, OA OSHATUNBERU, JK ADEDEJI, OD NNATU, I PEPPLE, JE ADEDEJI and UM BUGAJE, MA ADETUNJI.

Those promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal in the Nigerian Air Force include PN Amadi, NN Anababa, A Abdulkadir, AV Ndace, UK Abdulahi, EE Effiom, IM Etukudo, AY Abdulahi, SK Aneke, NI Ilo, AH Amensilola, EO Ebiowei, MM Onyebashi, EO Shobande, S Olatunde, FO Edosa, AH Shinkafi, BR Mamman, HA Adebowale, AH Bakari, EF Batnah, AK Ademuwagun, LI Oluwatoyin, TZ Dauda, OS Ogunsina, NV Aguiyi, AT Marquis and OO Ogunmola.









