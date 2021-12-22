Nigeria Army Releases List Of Newly Promoted Generals

The Nigerian Armed Forces has announced the promotion of Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko to the rank of Major-General
234 other personnel in the military were also promoted.
The promotion came barely one week after rife insinuations that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, asked not less than 50 Generals in the military to proceed on forceful retirement.
Daily Trust reports that the promotions were released last night after the sitting of the Army Council, Navy council and the Air Council respectively, held at the Ministry of Defence with the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd) as presiding chairman.
In the latest promotion, our correspondent gathered that the Nigerian Army promoted 36 officers to the ranks of Major-Generals from Brigadier-Generals, while 76 Colonels were promoted to Brigadier Generals.
The Nigerian Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores, while the Nigerian Air Force promoted 30 new Air Vice Marshals from Air Commodores and 36 Group Captains to Air Commodores.
Below are the names of the newly promoted officers:
Newly promoted Major Generals:
CU Onwunle,
M Dan madam,
OJ Akpor,
HT Wesley
UT Musa
AA Eyitayo
V Ebhaleme
LT Omoniyi
MNB Mamman
NU Muktar
A Adamu
DI Salihu
SA Akesobe
KA Isoni
HT Dada
AS Chinade
AA Ariyibi
W Shaibu
AA Adeyinka
BA Alabi
OT Olatoye
JH Abdussalam
ST Shafaru
PP Malla
BY Baffa
TE Gagariga
GM Mutkut
MT Durowaiye
JD Omali
J Mohammed
ZL Abubakar
ES Buba
JAL Jimoh
BE Onyeuko
JG Mohammed and EC Ekwesi
Those promoted from Colonels to Brigadier Generals are:
O Adegbe
AA Babalola
NN Orok
K Abdulkarim
VE Cletus
OA Aminu
GO Olorunyomi
MS Adamu
C Ogbuabo
JO Are
SA Adeyemo
AA Tawasimi
AT Lawal
BMG Martins
MJ Gambo
OO Olutunde
ML Abubakar
MU Ikobah
OO Yakubu
PK Zawaya
DR Dantani
BO Amakor
JH Bawa
EU Effiong
NA Mohammed
JO Ememe
DJ Abdulllahi
JU Gombe
J Ibrahim
MO Agi
CA Baushe
MY Lawal
RS Omolori
OO Obolo
OA Obasanjo
TJ Mackintosh
UC Ezeh
N Mbaka
T Ahmed
MO Ibrahim
BO Omopariola
UV Unachukwu
OM Oyekola
OAO Ojo
NN Rume
M Isah
AS Maikano
MI Falana
AD Abubakar
SS Diwa
D Umaru
A Mohammed
MK Sanda
HI Dasuki
S Ahmed
JA Ifeanyi
UA Lawal
YO Zubair
EA Koleoso
OJ Majebi
OA Ochagwuba
EC Emere
SM Dagari
AD Isa
I Tanko
A Jimoh
SI Said
AO Solarin
H Mohammed
JB Ibrahim
A Abdulkarim
II Adamu
A Iliyasu A Baningo
S Umaru
AA Ahmed
The newly-promoted Rear Admirals in the Nigerian Navy include AA Olugbode, former director Naval information, CF Azike, I Zilani, AD Bingel, KC Ezete, LC Izu, EI Ogalla, HUF Kaoje, SA Akinwande, USAChugali, EO Ferreira, B. Mohammed, MG Oamen, AM Ibrahim, A Ahmed, JN MAMMAN, PK Zakaria, AAO Orederu, H Ibrahim, SJ Oyegbade, SA Lawal.
The newly promoted Captains to Commodores in the Nigerian Navy are SA BAWA, ME EJUMABONE, MM EPELLE, GPZ ADO, OO FADAHUNSI, M FAKROGHA, PE METEKE, PP NIMMYEL, NS LAKAN, SM AHMED, ST LENGAYA, RT OLADEJO, MS OLUKOYA, AO OJO, OA AKINBAMI, HJ ARUOMAREN, CA ISAH, AO OJEBODE, BO ONALO, A ORIDE, MB SALISU, BM SULE, AA UMAR, BH SABO, ZS SULEIMAN IG IKONNE, SI MOHAMMED, CA OBIKA, OA OSHATUNBERU, JK ADEDEJI, OD NNATU, I PEPPLE, JE ADEDEJI and UM BUGAJE, MA ADETUNJI.
Those promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal in the Nigerian Air Force include PN Amadi, NN Anababa, A Abdulkadir, AV Ndace, UK Abdulahi, EE Effiom, IM Etukudo, AY Abdulahi, SK Aneke, NI Ilo, AH Amensilola, EO Ebiowei, MM Onyebashi, EO Shobande, S Olatunde, FO Edosa, AH Shinkafi, BR Mamman, HA Adebowale, AH Bakari, EF Batnah, AK Ademuwagun, LI Oluwatoyin, TZ Dauda, OS Ogunsina, NV Aguiyi, AT Marquis and OO Ogunmola.
