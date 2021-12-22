Abia State Governor Offers Winner Of UBA Essay Competition Scholarship, N2m

Published:

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has offered scholarship to an Abia born Eziaku Esther Enwereuzo, into the medical school, for taking the first position in a National Essay Competition organised by UBA foundation.





Governor Ikpeazu, who made this known when he received in audience Miss Enwereuzo and her parents at the Governor's lodge, Aba, also gave her a cash gift of 2 million Naira.





He appreciated her making Abia State proud by her feat and challenged others like her to be the leading light in whatever endeavour they are venturing into.





The State Chief Executive was also elated that one area laurels have been coming to Abia since he became the Governor is in the area of education.





Responding, her parents expressed gratitude to the Governor for his kind gesture and lauded their daughter for making them proud.





Miss Eziaku Esther Enwereuzo, fifteen years old, hails from Obuda village in Aba South Local Government Area.





She is currently in SSS 3 class and intends to study medicine in the University.





She participated in a National Essay Competition organised by UBA foundation and came first and was awarded a trophy with a cash reward of 3 million Naira and scholarship in any of the African university of her choice.

