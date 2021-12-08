LG Chairman Releases Names Of Students That Died In Lagos Truck Crash

Published:

Two Babs Fafunwa Millennium Secondary School pupils who died in Tuesday’s accident have been identified.

There have been conflicting reports on the exact number of pupils who died.

The incident led to a protest that grounded business activities around the area.

Executive Chairman, Ojodu Local Council Development Area, Odunmbaku ‘Segun is a statement made available to The Nation, said the DAF truck has the registration No. APP 438 YA.

He identified two dead victims as Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel.

He stated that the deceased and others who sustained varying degrees of injuries were students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, Omole Junior High School, all within the same complex.

Odunmbaku noted that 12 victims – seven females and five males – sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He assured that all the injured students were in stable conditions and receiving treatment at the God’s Apple City Hospital, Ojodu Berger; Royan Hospital, Aina Street Ojodu; St. Michael Hospital, Ojodu, and Lagos State Emergency Hospital, Toll Gate, Ojota.

“Corpses of the dead students have been evacuated with the support of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and were deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.





“The erring driver has been apprehended and is in police custody. My heart is broken for the families and friends of students who lost their lives in this horrible accident.

“This is a devastating tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the horrible accident.

“My heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. May God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“While I give assurances that justice will be done, we have also commenced proper examination and analysis of the survivors.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed deep sorrow over the fatal accident.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu described the demise of the pupils as sad, unfortunate and avoidable.

The governor sympathised with families of the bereaved students, their relatives, friends, management and staff of Ojodu Grammar school.

He said: “I commiserate with the parents, management, staff and students of Ojodu Grammar school over this unfortunate death of our students, whose lives were cut short by a truck driver Tuesday.

“The sad incident has left me devastated because it is terrible to hear about the death of innocent children, especially in a clearly avoidable circumstance like what happened Tuesday.

“As a parent, words cannot express how shattered I was when I learnt about the incident.

“No one’s life, including those vibrant students, who were returning from where they had gone to learn for a better future, deserved to be ended in that manner.

“My deepest sympathies go out to their parents. I pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Our prayers are also with the survivors, who are receiving treatment at the hospitals.

“Meanwhile, we have immediately ordered that the affected schools be shut down till January, while investigations are ongoing. The erring driver has also been arrested.”

