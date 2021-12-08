Buhari Mourns 25 Passengers Burnt To Death By Bandits In Sokoto

Published:

President Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent gruesome attack on innocent travellers in Sokoto State.

Reacting to the incident on Wednesday, President Buhari said, “I am very distressed at the manner of death visited on these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

“It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

“I extend deep condolences to the families of the victims as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people.”

