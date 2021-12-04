Itunnu Babalola, Nigerian Girl Who Died In Cote d'ivoire Prison Buried In Ibadan

Published:

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has reassured the family of late Itunnu's Babalola, a Nigerian who died in Cote d'Ivoire prison, that the Federal Government of Nigeria will give necessary support to ease the burden of losing a breadwinner in a family.

The NIDCOM Boss gave the promise on a telephone conversation with the father of Itunnu, Mr Emmanuel Babalola, after the burial, in his home in Ibadan.

She insisted that justice must be served even in death and full autopsy carried out and documented.

Mr Emmanuel Babalola, father to Itunnu a.k.a Becky Paul commended efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Embassy in Cote D'ivoire and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for their untiring efforts to ensure that Itunnu Babalola received justice.

However, the remains of Itunnu Babalola a.k.a Becki Paul touched down at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos on air Cote D'ivoire at about 11:30 pm. Friday Dec. 3, 2021.

The Nigerian Mission Delegation in Cote D'Ivoire upon arrival in Lagos, handed over the body of Itunu Babalola to NIDCOM Delegation led by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM.

The NIDCOM delegation moved the body to Ibadan on Dec 4, 2021 for internment at the Sango Cemetery in Ibadan after a Service of Songs by the Celestial Church of Christ.

It could be recalled that Itunu Babalola while in Abidjan, Cote D'ivoire heard her home was burgled and reported the matter to the Police but the case turned against her, as she was accused of human trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Through the intervention of Nigerian Mission in Cote Divoire, the sentence was commuted to 10 years.

It was not long afterwards, Itunu Babalola died while in prison in mysterious circumstances.

According to autopsy report as presented by the Nigerian Mission, Itunnu Babalola died of Sepsis, a respiratory disease condition.









