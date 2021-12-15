Is Victor Moses Primed To Return To The Super Eagles Squad?

Published:

Victor Moses is in great form, and there are rumours that Gernot Rohr could consider him in his Africa Cup of Nations preliminary squad. The former Chelsea Wideman played a critical role in the Super Eagle’s qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he retired from international football after Nigeria dropped out of the tournament in the group stages. The AFCON would present significant events for Nigerian sports enthusiast to wager on, as they can

open a bet9ja account

to access competitive and entertaining betting opportunities online. Meanwhile, it will be fascinating to see if the current manager will see it fit to recall him.

After retiring from international football, Moses had a relatively quiet club career. He played for Turkish side Fenerbanche Internazionale and later joined Spartak Moscow. He played well enough in each of those clubs and was a valuable member of the squads.

His performances in the Europa League, this season for Spartak, have brought him back to the limelight. Many football fans have started talking about him again as his performances are evocative of his time at Chelsea with Antonio Conte.

Some Fans Are Excited

Nigerian football fans are excited at the prospect of Moses returning to the National team. Twitter was enthusiastic with different opinions on the unconfirmed news of his return.

Victor is not the only retired player to be recalled out of retirement. Earlier this year, former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was recalled to the Super Eagles squad. His return received mixed reactions.

Regarding Moses, many fans opined that he was the only retired player worth recalling. Others reiterated how it was important for Moses to be back because the current wingers in the squad cannot put in crosses for their strikers.

However, other fans believed that getting Victor Moses back to the squad was not the right move. They argued that it was a precedent that needed to be stopped. Moreover, they stated that it had become common for Nigerian Football Federation to recall players from retirement.

There Are Some Doubters

Some football pundits and fans questioned the news arguing that the NFF should look forward. Although the news is unconfirmed, it is clear that not everyone supports it.

Nevertheless, Victor Moses’ experience could come in handy in helping the squad to perform well in the tournament. As the Super Eagles kick start their AFCON campaign on 28th December, fans eagerly wait for official squad news. In the meantime, the conversation continues. What are your thoughts on Victor Moses returning to the Super Eagles squad?

Share This