Breaking : Housemaid Behind Alleged Murder Of Igbinedion's Wife Arrested In Benin

Edo State Police Command has arrested a housemaid, Dominion Okoro in connection with the ‘murder’ of Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, mother of a former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

The 85-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by the suspect at her residence in Ugbor, GRA, Benin-City, the State capital.

It was further learnt that the maid who hailed from Cross River state, ransacked the deceased’s home for her jewelries and money, and carted them all away after she allegedly killed her.

According to report reaching CKN NEWS, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday December 15, 2021 in Calabar, the capital of Cross River state, by a combined tactical team of the Nigerian Police.

She is currently being held at the Edo State Police headquarters in Benin City.

