16 Students Arrested During Alcohol-Fuelled Group Sex

Published:

16 Students of Gatitu Mixed Secondary School, Kenya, were on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, arrested after they got involved in a drinking spree and sexual orgy.

The students were arrested in several bars and bush hideouts in Makuyu area after engaging in a drinking spree and group s3x, after their school closed for the December holiday.

The arrested students have been locked up at Makuyu and Kenol police stations. Photos shared online show one of the students vomiting on the floor after being taken to a local police station

