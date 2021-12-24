Gov Wike Swears In Another Odili's Daughter As High Court Judge

Published:

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sworn in Chinelo Chidubem Odili, a daughter of Supreme Court justice, Mary Odili as a High Court Judge.

The younger Odili was sworn in alongside three other judges including, Popnen Sylvester Sunday, Daketima Gabriel Kio and Nsirim Chinwe Amanda.

Before their elevation, Justice Popnen S.Sunday and Justice Daketima G. Kio were both private legal practitioners, while Justices Nsirim and Chinelo C. Odili were Chief Magistrates.

Last month, another daughter of Justice Mary Odili was sworn in as a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja.









Share This