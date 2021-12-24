EFCC Returns N326,000 To Uniben Student

Published:

It came like a Christmas gift for Diemesor Gabriel, 21-year-old student of Chemical Engineering, University of Benin, when on Friday December 24, 2021, Adesola Amusan, an Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, presented him with a bank draft of N326,000 (Three Hundred and Twenty-six Thousand Naira).





Gabriel had in September petitioned the EFCC over the illegal withdrawal of N326,000 from the N600,000 scholarship grant paid into his account.





In the course of investigating the petition, the Commission arrested three suspects and recovered the sum of N326,000.

