Former Deputy House Of Reps Speaker Chibudom Nwuche Dumps APC ,Rejoins PDP

Former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche has dumped the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Nwuche fondly called Tiger, made the switch at a short ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers State today where he confessed that he made a huge mistake joining the APC because the party has disappointed the people.





Noting that the APC has failed to fulfil its promise to the Rivers People, Nwuche, who is the Esama Ekpeye Logbo ( The Moon of Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality) said he went on political sabbatical but was back home where he truly belongs.





He then heaped praise on Governor Wike for being an exemplary politician.





According to him apart from being humble, Gov. Wike has used his power to uplift people instead of pulling them down or oppressing them and has been a performer par excellence.





In his words " Wike is a master of the art of politics because he does things for the people regardless of party affiliation"





He said he has learnt a lot over the years and is bringing his wealth of experience to help take the PDP and Rivers state to greater heights.





In his remarks, Gov.t Wike said Nwuche's return was huge for the PDP because he is a pillar in his community.





He said he would continue to work for the people and hopes that more people will be inspired to return to PDP as a result of the projects he had executed in all LGAs.





He stated " It is clear that we have delivered on our promises and only an enemy of the people will stay in the opposition"





Nwuche was later presented with a party card and an umbrella by Rivers PDP Chairman, Amb. Desmond Akawor to the delight of all present.

