EFCC Arrests Ibadan Female Socialite For Alleged N25m Fraud

Published:

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Ajayi Oluwabukola Temitope, for allegedly obtaining money to the tune of N24,955,000.00 (Twenty Four Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand Naira) by false pretence.





The 42-year-old Ibadan socialite was arrested following a series of petitions in which the suspect who claims to be a registered dealer with soft drinks manufacturers in Ibadan, Oyo state promised to supply products to complaints but failed after collecting money from them.









Share This