Former Chief Of Army Staff Dies In London

The Former Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi, is dead.

According to a family source, General Wushishi died at a London Hospital.

General Wushishi was born in 1940 in Wushishi, Headquarters of Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

He served as the Chief of Army Staff between October 1981 and October 1983, during the Second Republic.

He served in the Nigerian Army in various capacities, including General Officer Commanding, 4 Infantry Division, Nigerian Army, 1976; Commandant, Staff College, Jaji, Dec. 1979.

