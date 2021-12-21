Don’t Give Money To Any Lady This Christmas ..Apostle Suleman Advices Men

Published:





Nigerian preacher and head pastor Omega Fire International Ministry (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman has advised single men to not give money to their girlfriends or any lady during the Christmas season.





Speaking at a church service on Sunday, Apostle Suleman bemoaned how relationship has been turned into a business venture for women in the 21st Century and their main aim is to exploit men to meet their financial needs.





He advised young men not to give their girlfriends money who they are not married to and neglect their mothers.





“A young man meet a lady and the next thing she said is, what will you give me? Is relationship a business transaction? If a lady ask you what you will give her, you too ask her what she will give you or what has she given you. Don’t neglect your mother and gives money to a lady you’re not married to.





I’m advising you so that you won’t spend your Christmas in pain. Your mother is in the village, your siblings have not eaten, your parent are stranded yet you’re gathering Christmas money to give to a lady you’re not married to.





Can I give you an advice? If anyone is putting you under pressure this December, turn off your phone and put it on in January, if you can’t handle pressure. Only turn it on if you want to talk to people that are relevant. Don’t give money to any lady this Christmas, take care of your family” Apostle Suleman.

