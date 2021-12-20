Published:

Gabriel Boric, 35, former student activist and current member of Chamber of Deputies (The Parliament of Republic of Chile), has been elected president of the Republic, fractured by nauseating inequalities that dated back to the time of the bestial dictator, General Augusto Pinochet's Satanic neoliberal economic policies.

"Just 1 percent of Chile owns 25 percent of its wealth".

Gabriel Boric (Font) studied law at the University of Chile, where in 2012 he was elected President of the University of Chile Student Federation.

His leftist party, Social Convergence, led a coalition of leftists and social democrats, including Chile's Communist Party under the auspices of Aporove Dignity Coalition, to victory yesterday, defeating the far-right coalition led by ultra-conservative lawyer, Jose Kast.

Boric, a millennial, has promised to bury neoliberalism: "If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism in Latin America, it will also be its grave", The Guardian of Nigeria quoted Boric, in a re-storied narrative sourced from Agence France Presse (AFP).

Pinochet ruled Chile as the Head of that Republic's first military junta from 1973 until 1981 when he declared himself President after a savage persecution of leftists, socialists and political critics. Over 3,200 people were killed under Pinochet. The Pinochet regime was also noted for the use of "electric shock, waterboarding, beatings, and sexual abuse" as popular forms of torture.





In 1990 when Pinochet lost power following the ascendancy of Christian-Democrats, the civilians weren't still in control of the military. Pinochet overthrew the popular socialist President of Chile, Salvador Allende, in a coup executed on September 11, 1973. Allende, "the first Marxist to be elected president in a liberal democracy in the whole of Latin America", supposedly committed suicide after he was deposed. Of course, Allende's manner of death remained an unvarnished controversial subject of human history.





Photo Credit: BBC





