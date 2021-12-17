Court Adjourns Nadabo Energy Boss’ Alleged N761.6m Oil Fraud Trial Till Feb.17

Published:





The ongoing trial of Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, over a 21-count charge bordering on forgery and subsidy fraud to the tune of N761, 628,993.84 before Justice S.S. Ogunsanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos continued today, Thursday, December 16, 2021, with the cross-examination of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Abubakar and his company are being prosecuted by the EFCC, for offences bordering on obtaining money under false pretence, diversion of Federal Government funds and forgery to the tune of N761,628,993.84.

