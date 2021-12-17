Alleged N1.1Bn Fraud: Trial of Gov Bala Mohammed's Son Shamsudeen Resumes Feb. 28

Published:

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court Abuja, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 adjourned the trial of Shamsudeen Bala, son of former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed, till February 28, 2022 when his expected to open his defence.





Bala was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, along with four companies – Bird Trust Agro Allied Limited, Intertrans Global Logistic Ltd, Diakin Telecommunications Ltd and Bal-Vac Mining Nigeria Ltd – on a 20-count charge bordering on money laundering.





His father is the current Governor of Bauchi State

Share This