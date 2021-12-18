CIG Dazzles Lagos With Patrons’ Dinner And Awards Night

Published:

It was a gathering of creative legends and greats in the entertainment and general creative space on Sunday 12th of December as the Creative Industry Group (CIG) hosted her Patrons to a Dinner and Awards Night at the Prestigious Marriot Hotels, Joel Ogunaike Street, Ikeja, Lagos.





Selected musicians were on stage with Five Star performances to thrilled the audience with music .The gig as a mark of unity among the members of the creative industry was climaxed with the conferment of awards on Grand Patron and Matron, Patrons and Matrons of distinguished Nigerians; a move that was greeted with applause from the audience comprising of members of CIG and distinguished invitees from the different section of the entertainment industry, professionals and stakeholders from the Music Arts, Nollywood, Comedy and sundry sectors.





The exciting show saw ace standup comedian, Koffi anchoring the show with interesting vibes to spice up the events. A music band was on stage too to complement entertaining performances.





Also there was a cultural band show with young but highly energetic dancers displaying high-spirited dance steps to the admiration of an elated audience during their short performance.





Legendary Flautist, Tee Mac also dazzled the audience with scintillating rendition of classical notes of Eine Kliene Nachtmusik by W.A Mozart.





The distinguished Nigerians decorated by CIG includes the Ex Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel who bagged the highest honour as the Grand Patron of the group.





Also the former First Lady of Bayelsa State, Her Excellency Chief Mrs Alanyingi Sylva was decorated as the Grand Matron.





The list of Patrons for the CIG are:

Amb Pastor A.T Williams, who also doubles as the Pastor-in-Charge of CIG; Apostles Anslem Madubuko as the Spiritual Father for the CIG; former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Gov. Donald Duke as Patron, Media Industrialist, and Chairman of the first Independent Television in Nigeria, Africa Independent Television (AIT), High Chief Raymond Dokpesi as Patron; Olorogun O.C.J Ibru as Patron, Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye as Patron; Mr Dapo Oguntayo, as Patron and also, Mr Bolaji Rosiji as Patron.





The Special Recognition Award went to Mr Ken Caleb Olumese.





For the Matrons of CIG, Chief Mrs Modupe Ajayi Jemibewon leads the pack alongside Chief Elizabeth Adedoyin Ayodele, Mrs Ibilola O. Adekunle, Chief Mrs Ibilola Solaja, Dr Mrs Tosin Raymond Dokpesi, Amb Same Maureen Tamuno (PhD), and Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa completed the list of VIP's.









Speaking after the show, the President of CIG, Ambassador Felix Duke noted that the group that was formed about three years ago had grown in leaps and bounds.





CIG is an organization that started about three years ago and this is our 3rd year anniversary and a day to recognize and install our Grand Patron, Patrons and matrons.





``We decided to host the award to honour our patrons and matrons because a child that does not have a father or mother goes astray, hence this gathering.





The Director of Strategy, CIG Emeka Ossai an actor maintained that the group was formed to serve a welfarist agenda for its entire member.





Also, the Head of Comedy Koffi Olumide added that the group would do all within its best to ensure that the entertainment industry retains its pride of place in the heart of Nigerians.





Legendary Reggae Star, Orits Wiliki commended the organisers of the event adding that the show was spot on in the history of the creative industry.





``I am part of this event because I believe in it; it is something that will herald in great times for the entertainment industry.

``I must commend Mr. Felix Duke for a wonderful job done here. This is the type of bonding we need in the industry where we can see ourselves as one.





``I am happy to be part of this event and I am also happy that it went well, he said.





Legendary Wiliki who gained popularity in late 80's with record `Tribulations' said against the perception retirement, he had been releasing new albums on his You Tube channel.





``I am yet to retire from music not in anytime soon. What I have done is to switch to the digital and social media platforms for easy access and wider reach.





``The traditional way of selling our music has changed, we are now in the digital age, so on my official page on You Tube, there are nothing less than 150 songs maybe some might never have listen to before.





``I tried to launch an album before the COVID-19 Pandemic, but the lockdown scuttled all my plans, this I want to do to mark my 35 years on the stage.





``Since that time, I have not been able to do much, but hopefully, next year, Nigerians should expect something bigger from me, and also when I will celebrate 40 years on stage,'' he said.





said he was fulfilled as a musician adding that the show had been able to justify the premium placed on it by the organisers.





``I am sure that we have all enjoyed ourselves here, kudos to the organisers of the event.





``Before now, we have had different aspect of entertainment industry such as PMAN, Nollywood and others, but we not been able to come together like this, he said.





For Dr Tee Mac, it is a time to also appreciate the role entertainment industry has been playing in the social and economic life of Nigerians.









``Nigeria needs to develop the creative sector which is not limited to music alone but there are also other important arm such as the entertainment, comedy, Nollywood, fashion and others.

``The main ingredient to drive the creative industry is still missing which is money, without money we cant go anywhere.









``It is my job to speak to some industrialist who are part of music to advice them that anywhere in the world, the entertainment industry is number one money maker.









``It should be the same in Nigeria as well, but we have a challenge that we do not have adequate support from the government and the private sector, although they getting to appreciate us, however, it is taking too long.









``This is the reason the CIG an umbrella body for all in the creative industry have come together to form a common front.





``Entertainment Industry is a multi-million naira investment, even government have also tried to encourage investments in it by giving tax rebate to any investor in the entertainment industry.





``If we have such company or individual such should contact me and I will provide the guide on how to go about it.





``We need good investment in the entertainment industry because it is large enough to accommodate all and I will also advice that we have specializations. There are too many quacks that are not making the job easy as well, he said.

