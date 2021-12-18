Buhari's Son Turbaned In Katsina ( Pictures)

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Govenor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State; Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Ministers, and others witness the turbaning ceremony of the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf as the Talban Daura Emirate by the Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Faruk, in Daura, on Saturday.





