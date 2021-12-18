Saturday, 18 December 2021

Breaking : FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Visit LASUTH , Donates Medical Materials To Accident Victims ( Pictures )

Published: December 18, 2021


 As part of its end of year activities the Celebrity Special Marshals of the FRSC this Saturday visited the Accident wards of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Ikeja where it donated many medical wares to the hospital 

Led by it's Coordinator, Chris Kehinde Nwandu, the Celebrity Special Marshals were recieved by top officials of the hospital. 

The Coordinator told the management team that the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to assist accident victims at this Yuletide season 

He thanked the hospital for the good job they're doing, he urged them not to relent at putting smiles on accident victims 

In her response, the lead official of the hospital thanked the Celebrity Marshals for their kind gesture, he prayed God to replenish their pockets a hundred fold 

Earlier on the Celebrity Special Marshals has embarked on their End of the year patrol which took them to such places like Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way , Oba Akran road and other adjourning roads 

Pictures 



















