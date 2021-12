Published:





Former Abia State Commissioner for Information as well President of Nigerian Union Of Journalists Chief Bonnie Iwuoha is dead

Chief Iwuoha died after a brief illness in Umuahia, the State capital

His death has taken many of his colleagues by surprise

Chief Iwuoha made so much impact in the pen profession in Nigeria which cumulated into his election as the President of the Association

He later became the Commissioner of Information in his home state of Abia

May his soul rest in peace

