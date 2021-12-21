Billionaire Folorunsho Alakija's Husband Suspended From Ikoyi Club For Allegedly Fighting A Member

Published:

The Chairman of Famfa Oil, Modupe Alakija has been suspended by Ikoyi Club in what it termed rude, unruly behaviour unbecoming of a member of his caliber.

It was gathered that Billionaire Folorunsho Alakija’s husband was suspended for physically abusing another prominent member of the club.

He was suspended for 1 year.





The cause of the fight at Ikoyi club between Alakija and another member was not ascertained by CKN News as at the time of going to press

But it was alleged that billionaire oil merchant is still miffed about the development which one of his aide described as highly embarrassing

