Viral Pictures :Federal University Dutse SUG President Did Not Attend Lectures In A Convoy...School Mgt

Published:

FUD SUG PRESIDENT NOT ATTENDING LECTURE IN A CONVOY

Our attention has been drawn to a post circulating in the social media insinuating that the Students Union President of Federal University Dutse, Comrade Muhammad Mukhtar Umar attends lecture in a convoy with presumed security in tow.





The said pictures were taken when the students of Criminology and Security Studies (CSS) Department had their week and the CSS students put to practice how to protect high profile personality by bringing the SUG president to the occasion in that manner.





It is not possible for that number of students to abandon their lectures just to escort the SUG President to attend a class.





The Federal University Dutse takes the issue of training students both in character and learning seriously and as such will not condone such action in the campus.





Signed





Abdullahi Yahaya Bello, Chief Information Officer, Federal University Dutse

Share This