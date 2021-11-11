Gov Obiano Donates N1m To Woman Captured In Viral Video Rejecting N5,000 Bribe During Anambra Election ( Pictures)

Published:





In a viral video, Madam Eunice was seen rejecting a whooping 5,000 naira from APC agents in her polling unit inorder for her to vote against her conscience on Saturday, November 6, 2021.





In governor Obiano’s remark: "Madam Eunice knew that though money could buy her temporary relief, but Anambra would be a better place if she voted according to her conscience. It belongs to our loyal party men and women who resisted temptations of financial inducement from rival parties to fight under the banner of APGA because they knew that victory for APGA is victory for the ordinary citizens of our dear state.





And finally, it belongs to Ndi Anambra at home and in the Diaspora who stood behind APGA, not because we have met all the expectations of our people but because even in the foundation my Team and I have laid so far, they see enough sunlight to believe that Anambra State is like the sun which is bound to rise, against all odds. And that is why we won this election".



















Governor Obiano called out the woman for special recognition during a Thanksgiving mass to celebrate the victory of Prof Charles Soludo of APGA at the poll As a way of celebrating the victory of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the Governor-Elect at the just concluded Governorship election in the state, Governor Willie Obiano led members of his cabinet and others to mark the victory. The brief mass was celebrated by the Government House Chaplain, Reverend Father Patrick Okafor and other priests at the Governor's Country home, Aguleri. Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor, Governor-Elect, Professor Soludo, the Deputy Governor-Elect, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, Senator Victor Umeh, among others, attended the mass.

Governor Obiano has rewarded Mrs Eunice Ngozi Onuegbusi, from Ukwulu (Amagu village) Ward 1, polling unit 04 (Dunukofia LG) with a sum of 1,000,000 million naira.