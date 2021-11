Published:

The people of Amogwugwu in Enugu State have cried out over the murder of one of their kinsmen by people alleged to be Fulani herdsmen.

According to a video posted below, the incident happened on November 9th 2021.

The man was alleged matcheted to death in his farm by the herdsmen.

There have not been any report issued by the police on the incident

Video





