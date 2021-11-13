Breaking:Army General Gunned Down As ISWAP Fighters Ambush Troops In Borno

Published:

A Brigadier-General has been shot dead in an ambush by fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

Four other soldiers were reportedly killed in the incident which occurred at Bulguma, few kilometers from Askira town in Askira Uba Local Government Area.





It was gathered that troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, had mobilised to provide reinforcement in Askira, which was under attack.

ISWAP fighters stormed the town in a large convoy of gun trucks.





A local guard had said they stormed a military base and engaged soldiers in gunfire.





The troops were ambushed were on their way to provide support for the soldiers battling the insurgents.

“It’s a sad day for us at theatre of war; we lost Brigadier Commander (names withheld). The Brigade General and soldiers who were on their way support our troops at Askira were ambushed and shot dead by ISWAP fighters. We are sad,” a security source said.

The source added that fighters jets have bombarded the deadly groups but the details are not available.





Source : Daily Trust

