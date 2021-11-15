Three-year-old Declared Miissing In Lagos

Published:

A three-year-old boy simply identified as David Ajao has been abducted while playing in front of his father’s shop at Dabara Street in the Apongbon, area of Lagos.

The toddler, who is a Nursery one pupil of St. Joseph Nursery and Primary School, was abducted on Saturday.

The boy’s mother, Airat Ajao, it was gathered, had left him and his older sister Daniella at their dad’s shop before leaving for her own shop.





His father, Mr Gbade Ajao, said he noticed the boy had gone missing at about 6:30pm.

