Mob Burn Two Suspected Robbers To Death In Lagos

Two suspected traffic robbers have been lynched by an angry mob around First Rainbow, on the Apapa/Mile 2 Road, Lagos State.

It was gathered that the men were suspected to be members of a syndicate terrorising residents and carrying out traffic robberies in the area.

While armed with different weapons, the gang reportedly dispossessed commuters of their valuables, especially those going to work early in the morning.

They also allegedly attacked people returning from work late in the night and during gridlock.





However, on Sunday, two of the suspects were reportedly nabbed during an operation. A mob was said to have beaten them to a pulp before setting them ablaze.

A Twitter user, @AustynZOGS, said the men were lynched because they were responsible for the traffic robberies in the area.

He wrote, “This morning, some suspected bike snatchers/traffic robbers were caught & lynched by irate Okada riders at First Rainbow, along Apapa/Mile 2 Road. The Okada riders said the lynched suspects are some of the persons involved in the incessant traffic robbery in the area.” (sic)





A picture showing the two suspects set ablaze was attached to the post.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the incident.

He said, “The remains of the suspected armed robbers have been deposited in the Isolo General Hospital’s morgue for autopsies. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, investigate the incident.”

While appealing to members of the public to always give prompt credible information about crime and criminals to the police for appropriate action, he warns against jungle justice, as this is not healthy for any decent society.

