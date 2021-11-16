The Papyrus Distinguished CEO Awards Holds In Abuja Nov 20

Published:

The Papyrus Magazine well known for credible award organization is hosting yet again her annual Award event. Like last year, the Magazine's publisher, Hon. Chief Doofan Damsa Abu-Amali said it will be having three award segments in one night, one venue, at the same time.





This year's event which will be the last for the year will feature CEOs Award which has recipients from 10 African countries participating, The Local Government Chairmen Award and special recognition Award.





The event will take place at the Ladi kwali Hall Sheraton Hotel And Resort Abuja by 5pm.it shall be preceded by green and black carpet by 4pm.





The publisher says, the magazine which focuses on politics, entertainment and lifestyle has her agenda of honouring people to encourage them to do more. She insists that when people give a little, they should be appreciated.This encourages them to do more rather than criticizing them harshly; it makes them withdraw completely.





She has also used this avenue to invite all to join her in celebrating recipients from all over Nigeria and Africa. We will keep you posted on the list of recipients and dignitaries that shall grace the occasion this year.

